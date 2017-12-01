Nation & World

Ventura, estate of 'Sniper' author agree to dismiss case

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:54 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Jesse Ventura and the estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle have agreed to dismiss the former Minnesota governor's defamation case.

Ventura sued Kyle after Kyle wrote that he punched a man, later identified as Ventura, in a bar. Ventura said it never happened.

A federal jury in Minnesota awarded Ventura $1.8 million in 2014, but that verdict was overturned on appeal. While Ventura initially said he'd seek a new trial, there were signs in November that a settlement was forthcoming. Court documents filed Friday show the parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Ventura cannot sue again on the same claim.

Ventura's attorneys didn't return messages. Defense lawyers referred questions to Kyle's publisher, which didn't respond.

Kyle, a retired Navy SEAL, was killed at a Texas shooting range in 2013, but Ventura's lawsuit proceeded against Kyle's estate.

