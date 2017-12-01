Russian police officers patrol the Manezh Square at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow.
Russian police officers patrol the Manezh Square at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow. Denis Tyrin AP Photo
Russian police officers patrol the Manezh Square at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow. Denis Tyrin AP Photo

Nation & World

World Cup finalists gather at Kremlin for tournament draw

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

December 01, 2017 04:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MOSCOW

Officials from the 32 World Cup teams have gathered in Moscow to find out who will play who at next year's tournament in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to appear at the draw ceremony, which will take place Friday at the State Kremlin Palace.

The draw will be presided over by former England striker Gary Lineker, who has previously called for FIFA to be disbanded over bribery scandals and questioned Russia's legitimacy to host the World Cup.

The 32 finalists will be split into eight groups of four teams. Only Europe can have two teams in the same group.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russia will play the opening game on June 14. The final will be held on July 15.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school

    Wearing sweaters in class due to cold A/C blowing, speaking English to her students, teaching kids who are reading The Odyssey on their iPhones, those are just a few of the changes Joanyri Hernandez is adapting to. Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, in October to start a new life teaching in Miami.

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school 2:47

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school
Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville 3:28

Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville
From North Korea, with dread 26:23

From North Korea, with dread

View More Video