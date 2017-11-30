Nation & World

Myanmar's Suu Kyi visiting China amid crackdown criticism

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:02 PM

BEIJING

Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is visiting friendly neighbor China as international criticism over Myanmar's persecution of Rohingya Muslims grows.

China has studiously avoided criticizing the crisis and Suu Kyi can be expected to receive a warm welcome when she meets with President Xi Jinping. During the visit that begins Friday, China will also likely push for the restart of a controversial dam project in northern Myanmar that has caused conflicts.

More than 620,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar and poured into Bangladesh over the last few months amid a scorched earth campaign by Myanmar's military that the United Nations and United States describe as "ethnic cleansing."

China, a longstanding friend of Myanmar during the Southeast Asian country's isolation from the West, has been helping shield it from criticism.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school

    Wearing sweaters in class due to cold A/C blowing, speaking English to her students, teaching kids who are reading The Odyssey on their iPhones, those are just a few of the changes Joanyri Hernandez is adapting to. Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, in October to start a new life teaching in Miami.

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school 2:47

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school
Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville 3:28

Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville
From North Korea, with dread 26:23

From North Korea, with dread

View More Video