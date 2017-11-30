Josh Corney and about two dozen supporters stand for the playing of Taps for the last time at Corney's 49 Glen Ave. home in Glen Rock, Thursday Nov. 30, 2017. Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a 57-second recording from his home just before 8 p.m. nightly for about two years now.
Nation & World

Pennsylvania man's loudspeaker broadcast of 'Taps' ends

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:06 PM

GLEN ROCK, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man whose nightly broadcast of taps through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from his neighbors played the recording for the last time Thursday night.

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Corney and about two dozen supporters stood for the final playing of the taps outside Corney's Glen Rock home. He had invited the public over to listen to the recording and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.

Corney had been playing the recording for about two years. He added the loudspeakers last spring.

He reached a compromise with the Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial. Corney previously planned to wait to lower the volume until the speakers were set up, but moved it sooner after receiving trash talk on social media.

Corney is a member of the committee working to move the playing to the new location and produce a memorial explaining the significance of the song.

He said he doesn't know when the speakers will be set up in the park. The committee said it is working to determine the appropriate volume and type of speakers.

Corney will turn down the recording for his personal use starting Friday, he said. Neighbor Scott Thomason, who previously protested Corney playing "Taps" by playing his own loud music simultaneously, said he is happy that he will be turning the volume down, but still worried the song will be too loud.

