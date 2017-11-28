Remains of ancient sea cow unearthed on California island

In this July 21, 2017 photo provided by the National Park Service shows Dr. Jonathan Hoffman, paleontologist with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History works on an ancient Sea Cow fossil on Santa Rosa Island. Scientists say they've unearthed fossil remains of a sea cow off Southern California's Channel Islands that lived off some 25 million years ago. The National Park Service says the fossil skull and rib cage were discovered this summer, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles. National Park Service AP Photo