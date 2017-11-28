Nation & World

Court dismisses appeal in Fort Riley bombing case

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:36 PM

WICHITA, Kan.

A federal appeals court has refused to hear the appeal of a Kansas man who tried to set off what he thought was a bomb at an Army post to support the Islamic State.

A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by John T. Booker Jr. challenging some conditions of his supervised release. It ruled the Topeka man had waived his appeal rights in his plea deal.

Booker was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to one count each of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy government property with an explosive.

He was arrested in 2015 outside Fort Riley in Kansas.

