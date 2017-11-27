Supreme Court axes suit over Mississippi Confederate emblem

More Videos 2:07 Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes Pause 1:31 Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 0:28 Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75 1:48 ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 0:39 Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 1:10 Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:02 Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Black woman defends confederate flag purse Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com