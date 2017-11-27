Nation & World

Released in April, Kuwait opposition figure gets 7-year term

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KUWAIT CITY

A lawyer says a leading opposition figure in Kuwait has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being freed on another conviction in April this year.

Kuwait's appeals court handed down the sentence on Monday for Musallam al-Barrack and some 70 other people, including three current and three former lawmakers. The sentences date back to when Arab Spring protesters stormed Kuwait's parliament in 2011

Lawyer Mohammed al-Humaidi, who represents seven defendants other than al-Barrack, confirmed the sentences in an interview with The Associated Press. Al-Barrack and his lawyer could not immediately be reached.

Al-Barrack was released in April after serving two years in prison following a conviction of insulting the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque

    More than 200 were killed when Islamist militants detonated explosives and sprayed gunfire at a crowded Sufi mosque near Egypt’s Sinai coast.

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque 1:25

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque
Woman rescued from path of oncoming train 0:38

Woman rescued from path of oncoming train

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash

View More Video