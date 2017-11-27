Nation & World

Toll from Greek floods rises as 22nd body found in mud

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:16 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATHENS, Greece

Greek authorities say they have found one more body in an area near Athens afflicted by deadly floods this month, raising the total death toll to 22.

The Fire Brigade says the man's body was found buried in mud near a bus station in the small town of Mandra, west of Athens, that suffered the brunt of the Nov. 15 flash floods.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim found Monday was the one person listed as missing following the floods.

Officials blamed the disaster — one of Greece's deadliest floods in decades — on poor town planning and insufficient flood prevention measures, as much of the afflicted area had been built on filled-in torrent beds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The floods damaged about 1,000 buildings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque

    More than 200 were killed when Islamist militants detonated explosives and sprayed gunfire at a crowded Sufi mosque near Egypt’s Sinai coast.

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque 1:25

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque
Woman rescued from path of oncoming train 0:38

Woman rescued from path of oncoming train

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash

View More Video