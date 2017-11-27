German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a new conference after a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party at the headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a new conference after a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party at the headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a new conference after a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party at the headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

Nation & World

Merkel: Stability for Germany main goal in coalition talks

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:03 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday her conservative bloc is willing to start talks on trying to forge a "stable government" with the center-left Social Democrats, with an eye on the large challenges Germany faces both internationally and domestically.

"We are ready to hold talks with the Social Democrats ... in a serious, engaged, honest way and obviously with the intention of success as well," Merkel told reporters after a meeting with her party's leadership in Berlin.

Talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and two smaller parties to form a previously untried coalition collapsed a week ago. Merkel's partners in the outgoing government, the Social Democrats, initially refused to consider another so-called "grand coalition" after a disastrous showing in the election.

But following an appeal from the country's president they reversed course Friday and said they are now open to holding talks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Merkel said that her conservative bloc was "prepared to take responsibility" for governing again, while acknowledging that compromise would be necessary to form another alliance with the Social Democrats.

"For us it is important that we achieve stability for our country, and that we are the anchor of that stability," she said.

The chancellor said that in the face of problems in Germany and Europe, but also "regarding the conflicts in the Middle East, the situation in Russia, and the situation in the U.S.A.," the government needs to be "capable of acting."

Merkel, the leader of her party's Bavarian-only sister Christian Social Union, Horst Seehofer, and Social Democratic leader Martin Schulz are due to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a leading member of Merkel's Christian Democrats suggested coalition talks with the Social Democrats will only get underway in earnest next year'?)

Julia Kloeckner, a deputy leader of the Christian Democrats, said on public television ARD that thoroughness is more important than speed.

If Merkel can't put together a coalition, the only options would be a minority government or a new election, months after the Sept. 24 vote.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque

    More than 200 were killed when Islamist militants detonated explosives and sprayed gunfire at a crowded Sufi mosque near Egypt’s Sinai coast.

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque 1:25

Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque
Woman rescued from path of oncoming train 0:38

Woman rescued from path of oncoming train

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash

View More Video