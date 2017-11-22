Nation & World

Sochi gold medalist among 4 Russians banned for doping

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee has banned four more Russians for doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, including a gold medalist.

The four all competed in skeleton and include men's gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women's bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.

Two other Russian women who didn't win medals, Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsina, have also been banned.

Ten Russians have been banned so far on evidence of a state-sponsored doping program in Sochi, including samples being swapped in the laboratory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russia has now been stripped of six medals, two of them gold.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Dash cam video of small plane making crash landing in Clearwater 1:03

Dash cam video of small plane making crash landing in Clearwater
U.S. Navy to Deploy Undersea Rescue Capabilities to Argentina 1:11

U.S. Navy to Deploy Undersea Rescue Capabilities to Argentina

View More Video