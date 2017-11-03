Nation & World

Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had lost money, been depressed

Associated Press

November 03, 2017 2:12 PM

The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says in an interview with news station KLAS-TV that gunman Stephen Paddock had been losing money and was "going in the wrong direction." He says the losses triggered "bouts of depression."

Lombardo says investigators haven't uncovered exactly what led Paddock to unleash a barrage of gunfire into a crowd of concertgoers from his high-rise hotel suite.

It comes as several news organizations, including The Associated Press, have sued for 911 calls, police video and search warrants related to the shooting.

