FILE - This Nov. 1, 2017 file photo shows Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. During the game, which the Dodgers ultimately lost 5-1, burglars broke into Puig's home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Police report that officers answered a burglary alarm Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken.
Nation & World

Home of Dodgers' Puig burglarized during World Series

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:48 PM

LOS ANGELES

Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig was burglarized while his team was losing the World Series.

Police say officers answered a burglary alarm at the Encino, California, home Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. There's no word on the value of the items.

Puig was at Dodger Stadium, where the team lost Game 7 to Houston 5-1.

A neighbor, Zach Eliass, tells KABC-TV that Puig's two German shepherds got out of an open gate. Eliass took them in until Puig returned home and calmly thanked him.

Puig bought the home about a month ago.

Earlier this year, burglars hit Puig's Sherman Oaks, California, home and stole about $170,000 in jewelry and other items while he was at spring training in Arizona.

