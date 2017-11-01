Russian gold medalist disqualified for Sochi Olympics doping

FILE- In this Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, Russia's gold medal winner Alexander Legkov gestures to the crowd during the flower ceremony of the men's 50K cross-country race at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday, Nov. 1st, 2017, cross-country skier Alexander Legkov has been disqualified from all his events at Sochi. Legkov won an individual gold medal and relay silver. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo