Tigers from war-torn Aleppo settle into new Dutch home

In this image released on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017, by Four Paws, shows one of two Aleppo tigers taking a bath at Felida Big Cat center Nijeberkoop, Netherlands. Two tigers rescued from a zoo near the conflict-torn Syrian city of Aleppo have arrived in their new temporary home in the northern Netherlands. International animal charity Four Paws the organization that saved the traumatized tigers, Sultan and Sayeeda, said Tuesday they are settling into the FELIDA Big Cat Center in Nijeberkoop so that they can be transferred to a larger sanctuary in the future. Jeanine Noordermeer, Four Paws via AP)