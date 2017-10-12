USOC CEO to IOC on Russian doping: Time for action is now

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, Scott Blackmun, CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, speaks at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea. Blackmun called on his international counterparts to act immediately on allegations of Russian doping, with now less than four months until the start of the Winter Games. ''The time for action is now,'' Blackmun said in an address Thursday, Oct. 12, to the USOC Assembly. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo