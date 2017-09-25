Tibet to suspend foreign visits until after party congress

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, people wave Chinese flags during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region at the square of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Visits by foreigners to the sometimes volatile Himalayan region of Tibet will be suspended until the end of a major Chinese political meeting in Beijing next month, a tour operator said on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Chinatopix Via AP, File)