AP PHOTOS: Rohingya cry for 'motherland' at refugee camp

Rohingya Muslim boys, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, pray at the end of their Quranic lesson in a newly opened madrasa, or religious school, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar to escape brutal persecution appears to have slowed down, but several recent refugees say at least tens of thousands more are huddled near beaches or in forests waiting to escape. Dar Yasin AP Photo