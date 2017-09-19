More Videos

Nation & World

Videos from Mexico earthquake show buildings exploding and being swallowed by the earth

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 6:05 PM

Videos showing buildings collapse and homes swallowed by the earth started to appear across social media platforms just minutes after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday.

At least 104 people were killed, according to various reports, as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic. The death toll is likely to rise.

In one video, an apartment complex disappeared into the ground, with several tenants weeping outside.

“My God! My God!” one woman wailed. Another man echoed “The people! The people!”

In another video business building are reduced to powder as nearby rivers experienced violent, crashing waves and boats were tossed about like toys.

More images show dozens of people cramped up in an elevator as the ground rocked back and forth. Footage also shows building across the city exploding into flames.

The earthquake came less than two weeks after another quake left 90 dead in the country's south, and it occurred as Mexicans commemorated the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands.

