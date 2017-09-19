Videos from Mexico earthquake show buildings exploding and being swallowed by the earth

Videos showing buildings collapse and homes swallowed by the earth started to appear across social media platforms just minutes after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday.
Building collapses in Mexico City from 7.1 magnitude earthquake.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 19, 2017
Keep Mexico in your prayers!pic.twitter.com/kSRXyxzxGk
At least 104 people were killed, according to various reports, as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic. The death toll is likely to rise.
In one video, an apartment complex disappeared into the ground, with several tenants weeping outside.
“My God! My God!” one woman wailed. Another man echoed “The people! The people!”
These videos of Mexico City during the 7.1 #earthquake are heart breaking! Praying for everyone! pic.twitter.com/E3iHLmiCrY— E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) September 19, 2017
In another video business building are reduced to powder as nearby rivers experienced violent, crashing waves and boats were tossed about like toys.
Mexico city earthquake footage #PrayForMexico pic.twitter.com/3F2zAOtnzD— Andy Diaz Lomeli (@Andres_chivaboy) September 19, 2017
More images show dozens of people cramped up in an elevator as the ground rocked back and forth. Footage also shows building across the city exploding into flames.
#Earthquake moments ago in #Mexico— Abraham Jr. (@torrea40) September 19, 2017
pic.twitter.com/Uq7rgt9SP2
Gas line causes pretty big explosion in post-quake Mexico City residential neighborhood:— GAB American (@GuardAmerican) September 19, 2017
#MexicoEarthquake pic.twitter.com/6gmvlFaiFd
The earthquake came less than two weeks after another quake left 90 dead in the country's south, and it occurred as Mexicans commemorated the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands.
