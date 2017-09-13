Paris celebrates end of 100-year Olympic wait

Police officers patrol on the Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, ahead of the vote in Lima, Peru, awarding the 2024 Games to the French capital, France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Paris is certain of getting the 2024 Olympics so it has been able to plan its celebrations in advance. Paris officials will unveil a display of the Olympic rings at the Trocadero plaza when the International Olympic Committee will confirm the award later Wednesday. Francois Mori AP Photo