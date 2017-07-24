FILE - In this May 5, 2015 file photo, Abu Wa'el Dhiab, from Syria, sits in front of the U.S. embassy while visiting former fellow detainees demanding financial assistance from the U.S., in Montevideo, Uruguay. Authorities reported on Monday, July 24, 2017, that Dhiab has returned to Uruguay after being deported from Morocco.
July 24, 2017

Ex-Gitmo detainee deported from Morocco, returns to Uruguay

By LEONARDO HABERKORN Associated Press
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay

Uruguayan authorities say a former Guantanamo Bay detainee who was resettled in the South American country has returned after being deported from Morocco.

An interior ministry official said Monday that Syrian native Abu Wa'el Dhiab was deported for carrying a false passport. The official, who was not authorized to talk to the press and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Dhiab arrived in Uruguay's capital Saturday.

Uruguay took in Dhiab along with five other ex-Guantanamo prisoners in 2014. But he repeatedly expressed unhappiness about being in the country and staged hunger strikes to be allowed to leave.

He said he wanted to join his family in Turkey.

Last year, he turned up in Venezuela after going missing for several weeks.

It was not clear how he ended up in Morocco.

