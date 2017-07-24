Ex-Gitmo detainee deported from Morocco, returns to Uruguay

FILE - In this May 5, 2015 file photo, Abu Wa'el Dhiab, from Syria, sits in front of the U.S. embassy while visiting former fellow detainees demanding financial assistance from the U.S., in Montevideo, Uruguay. Authorities reported on Monday, July 24, 2017, that Dhiab has returned to Uruguay after being deported from Morocco. Matilde Campodonico, File AP Photo