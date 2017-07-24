Canadian polygamous leader found guilty of having 25 wives

FILE - In this April 21, 2008, file photo, Winston Blackmore, the religious leader of the controversial polygamous community of Bountiful located near Creston, British Columbia, Canada, shares a laugh with six of his daughters and some of his grandchildren. Blackmore has been convicted of practicing polygamy after a decades-long legal fight. Blackmore was found guilty Monday, July 24, 2017, by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Sheri Ann Donegan. The Canadian Press, via AP, File Jonathan Hayward