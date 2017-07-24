Nation & World

July 24, 2017 1:55 PM

Highway Patrol: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Dakota crash

The Associated Press
ALCESTER, S.D.

Authorities say two people are dead and eight others are injured after a vehicle slammed into a group of people outside a rehabilitation center in southeast South Dakota.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan says the crash occurred Monday morning outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center. Alcester is a city of about 750 people south of Sioux Falls.

Mangan says the investigation is ongoing, but that the crash appears to have been accident. Mangan says the driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital.

Mangan says he doesn't know the driver's identity and couldn't provide details about what preceded the crash. Mangan says the Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the collision.

