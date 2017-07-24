Democrats attempt rebranding with populist new agenda

In this July 20, 2017 photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, left, and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., the ranking member on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, discusses the Republican efforts to replace "Obamacare," during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats are trying to bounce back from their November election losses and rebrand themselves, rolling out a populist new agenda under the slogan “A Better Deal.” J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo