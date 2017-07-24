Nation & World

July 24, 2017 4:33 AM

Polish president to veto 2 bills seen as moves on judiciary

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's president says he will veto two contentious bills that are widely seen as assaults on the independence of the judicial system and are part of a planned legal overhaul by the ruling party that has sparked days of nationwide protests.

In announcing his decision Monday, Andrzej Duda broke openly for the first time with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party. Duda is closely aligned with the party and has supported its agenda since taking office in 2015.

Duda said he would veto two of three bills recently passed by lawmakers. One would have put the Supreme Court under the political control of the ruling party, giving the justice minister, who is also prosecutor general, power to appoint judges.

Duda said a prosecutor general should not have such powers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs 6:20

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs
Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM 2:04

Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM
Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay 14:46

Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay

View More Video