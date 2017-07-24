US student freed after week held in China over taxi dispute

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Jennifer McLean shows her son, University of Montana student Guthrie McLean, in China. Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines says police in central China freed 25-year-old Guthrie McLean early Monday, July 24, 2017, local time, after he was arrested in China a week earlier after reportedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother in a fare dispute. Jennifer McLean told The Associated Press her son's actions were justified because the taxi driver was hurting her. Jennifer McLean via AP, File)