Court hearing could decide fate of dog pardoned by governor

FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society shows an Alaskan husky named Dakota in Waterville, Maine. Republican Gov. Paul LePage's pardon made a celebrity out of the Alaskan husky named Dakota that was ordered to be put down after attacking two dogs, killing one. The hearing is set for Monday, July 24. Waterville Humane Society via AP, File Karen Vance