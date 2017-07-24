Abe denies abusing influence in Japan favoritism scandal

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises hand before speaking during a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee in Tokyo Monday, July 24, 2017. Abe once again denied that he misused his influence to help a friend in a growing favoritism scandal Monday as support ratings for his scandal-laden Cabinet hit new lows. Regular parliamentary session ended late June and holding one during its summer recess is extremely rare. Kyodo News Toshiyuki Matusmoto