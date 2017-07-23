Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson is congratulated in the dugout after being pulled in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson is congratulated in the dugout after being pulled in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. Tom Olmscheid AP Photo
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson is congratulated in the dugout after being pulled in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. Tom Olmscheid AP Photo

Nation & World

July 23, 2017 7:06 PM

Iglesias, Boyd lead Tigers over Twins 9-6

By PATRICK DONNELLY Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh that led the Detroit Tigers over Minnesota 9-6 Sunday in a game that took 4 hours, 19 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in Twins history.

Ian Kinsler, James McCann and Alex Presley also had three hits apiece for the Tigers, who took two of three from the Twins. Minnesota fell into third place in the AL Central, 2½ games behind Cleveland and one game back of Kansas City.

Matthew Boyd (4-5) won his second straight start since he was recalled from the minors, striking out a career-high eight in six-plus innings. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs 6:20

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs
Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM 2:04

Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM
Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay 14:46

Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay

View More Video