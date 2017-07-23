Nation & World

Egypt academy sets up religious edict booths in Cairo metro

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Egypt's Islamic Research Academy of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's foremost religious institution, has set up booths in Cairo metro stations to give religious edicts to citizens in an attempt to "correct misconceptions and radical ideologies."

In a Thursday statement, the academy's Secretary General Mohi el-Din Afifi said the move comes to enhance the spirit of belonging to the country and to dispel misinterpretations of Quranic verses and religious texts.

Rights activist Gamal Eid expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of these booths, saying other measures including fighting corruption and upholding freedoms should be prioritized.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has repeatedly blamed what he believes to be the outdated religious discourse for rising Islamic militancy and has been calling for "modernization of religious discourse" since he took office in 2014.

