Nation & World

July 23, 2017 3:54 AM

Albania opposition party re-elects Lulzim Basha as leader

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Albania's main opposition Democratic party has re-elected Lulzim Basha as its leader despite the party's major loss in the last election.

Results Sunday showed that Basha, 43, won a landslide victory for a second four-year mandate in the vote Saturday.

Albania's center-right Democrats suffered a heavy loss in June parliamentary election, winning only 43 seats in the 140-seat parliament, less than four years earlier when Basha got the party leadership.

The left-wing Socialist Party secured a second mandate with 74 seats.

Basha has pledged to bring his party to power in the next election by focusing on rooting out corruption, fighting drug trafficking, lowering taxes and pushing for greater economic growth.

Basha has been a Cabinet minister three times and also served as mayor of the capital, Tirana.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs 6:20

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs
Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM 2:04

Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM
Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay 14:46

Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay

View More Video