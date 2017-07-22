Nation & World

July 22, 2017 10:32 PM

Crane collapse kills 7, injures 2 in southern Chinese city

The Associated Press
BEIJING

A crane leaned and collapsed on a construction site of a major infrastructure company in southern China, killing seven people and injuring two, authorities said Sunday.

The collapse occurred late Saturday at the construction site for the southern headquarters of the state-owned China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. in the city of Guangzhou, said the city's Haizhu district. Investigators were looking into how it happened, the district said in an online statement.

The company could not be reached for comment Sunday. The district said the two injured were in stable condition.

Although there has been improvement in recent years, work safety remains a major concern in China where regulations are often ignored partly because of casual attitudes and partly because of corruption.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs 6:20

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs
Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM 2:04

Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM
Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay 14:46

Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay

View More Video