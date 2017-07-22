The final three players, from left, Scott Blumstein; Benjamin Pollak, of France; and Dan Ott stand at the final table during the World Series of Poker, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.
The final three players, from left, Scott Blumstein; Benjamin Pollak, of France; and Dan Ott stand at the final table during the World Series of Poker, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo
The final three players, from left, Scott Blumstein; Benjamin Pollak, of France; and Dan Ott stand at the final table during the World Series of Poker, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo

Nation & World

July 22, 2017 8:44 PM

World Series of Poker Main Event in Vegas down to 3 players

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

The marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker is down to the final three players vying for the top prize of more than $8.1 million.

Rookie Scott Blumstein is arriving at the table Saturday as the chip leader. The 25-year-old resident of Brigantine, New Jersey, has more than 226 million chips.

The players, who bested more than 7,200 others, at this point are guaranteed $3.5 million. The champion also will receive a gold bracelet made from white and yellow gold and diamonds and rubies.

Blumstein will be joined at the table by Daniel Ott of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Frenchman Benjamin Pollak.

The 25-year-old Ott has more than 88 million chips, while 34-year-old Pollak is starting Saturday with over 45 million chips.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs 6:20

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs
Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM 2:04

Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM
Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay 14:46

Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay

View More Video