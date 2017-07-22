President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Naval Air Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., to attend the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Naval Air Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., to attend the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford CVN 78).
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Naval Air Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., to attend the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford CVN 78).

Nation & World

July 22, 2017 10:42 AM

The Latest: Trump lands on deck of new aircraft carrier

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Virginia to commission an aircraft carrier (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump has landed on the deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford for a ceremony to officially turn the aircraft carrier over to the Navy.

Trump was greeted by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other officials, and huddled with them for several minutes on the steamy deck of the warship docked in Norfolk, Virginia.

Trump flew to the aircraft carrier on the Marine One helicopter, accompanied by chief of staff Reince Priebus, adviser Stephen Miller and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin.

The USS Ford is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country's 38th president.

___

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Virginia to help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship that will officially be turned over to the Navy.

Trump will preside over Saturday's ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, during which the USS Ford will formally join the fleet. The vessel is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country's 38th president.

Construction started in 2009 and was to be completed by September 2015 at a cost of $10.5 billion. The Navy blames the delays and budget overruns on the ship's state-of-the-art systems.

The vessel completed sea trials in April but still will go through a battery of tests and workups at sea.

___

3:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship that will officially be turned over to the Navy.

The nation's commander in chief is traveling to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Saturday to preside over a ceremony during which the USS Ford will formally join the fleet. The vessel is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country's 38th president.

Construction started in 2009 and was to be completed by September 2015 at a cost of $10.5 billion. The Navy blames the delays and budget overruns on the ship's state-of-the-art systems.

The vessel completed sea trials in April but still will go through a battery of tests and workups at sea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs 6:20

Body cam video shows police officer shooting family's dogs
Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM 2:04

Brigade 2506 addresses situation with the the Institute of Cuban and Cuban American Studies at UM
Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay 14:46

Cannabis Museum tour in Uruguay

View More Video