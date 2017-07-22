The Latest: Turkish quake victim's father on Greek island

A man walks past a car crushed under rubble near the port of the Greek island of Kos on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Hundreds of residents and tourists on the eastern Greek island of Kos spent the night sleeping outdoors, on beach lounge-chairs, in parks and olive groves or in their cars, a night after a powerful earthquake killed two tourists and injured nearly 500 others across the Aegean Sea region, in Greece and Turkey. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo