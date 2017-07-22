Nation & World

July 22, 2017 6:55 AM

Ohio prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive

The Associated Press
FRANKLIN, Ohio

A prosecutor says an infant whose remains were found buried in southwestern Ohio was born alive.

Eighteen-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in the baby's death. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Friday that the charge was based upon evidence that the infant was "born alive and was not a stillborn baby."

The remains were found July 14 near a home in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Franklin Municipal Court judge on Friday continued the Carlisle woman's $15,000 bond. A not-guilty plea was entered for her.

Richardson's attorney, Charles Rittgers, said outside court that Richardson is "a very good person." He declined to comment further on the case until he can review it.

Fornshell says the investigation is continuing.

