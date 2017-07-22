Nation & World

July 22, 2017 5:53 AM

Russia: Boundaries of Ghouta 'safe zone' determined

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia's Defense Ministry says an agreement has been reached with the Syrian opposition on the boundaries for a de-escalation zone for the East Ghouta area near the Syrian capital Damascus.

A ministry statement Saturday did not give details, but said the agreement includes the zone's borders as well as routes for delivery of humanitarian aid and free movement of civilians.

It said the agreement was reached in talks in Cairo, with Egyptian mediation.

The zone is one of four proposed in a plan approved in May by Russia and Iran, which support Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebels fighting his forces.

