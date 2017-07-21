USC to fire ex-medical school dean over drug allegations

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2014 file photo, Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, the dean of the University of Southern California medical school, arrives at the Changing Lives And Creating Cures Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. USC President C.L. Max Nikias says officials will "examine and address" a newspaper report that the Puliafito, who recently resigned as dean of the medical school, abused drugs and associated with criminals. Photo by Tonya Wise