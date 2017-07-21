The Latest: Group says 10 prominent Palestinians detained

The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):
9:15 a.m.
An advocacy group says Israeli police have detained 10 prominent Palestinian activists in Jerusalem, including the leader of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement in the city.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club says the city's Fatah chief, Hatem Abdel Khader, was among those detained.
Israeli police were not available for comment.
The detentions came ahead of expected Palestinian mass protests over Israel's decision to install metal detectors at a contested holy site in Jerusalem. Muslim leaders have urged worshippers to pray in the streets Friday rather than walk through metal detectors.
Israel installed the devices after Palestinian gunmen launched a deadly attack from there.
Muslim leaders allege the metal detectors are part of a purported Israeli attempt to expand control over the site.
Israel has denied such allegations.
8 a.m.
An Israeli police spokesman says police are banning Muslim men under the age of 50 from a contested Jerusalem shrine ahead of feared mass protests over the installation of metal detectors there.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Friday that reinforcements are being deployed in and around Jerusalem's Old City, where the walled shrine is located.
He says: "Police and border police units mobilized in all areas and neighborhoods."
Muslim leaders have called for mass protests at Friday noon prayers. They urged worshippers to pray outside the shrine rather than submit to security procedures.
The shrine is revered by Muslims and Jews. Muslim leaders allege Israel is trying to expand its control there by installing the security devices. Police took the action after Palestinians launched a deadly attack from there.
