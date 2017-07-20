The Latest: California wildfire destroys 50 homes

The Latest on the wildfires burning in the west (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
State fire officials say a huge wildfire in foothills west of Yosemite has now destroyed 50 homes and 49 other structures.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire protection confirmed the new destruction near the Gold Rush town of Mariposa late Thursday.
The blaze has also damaged 11 homes and five other structures.
It was not clear whether the homes were newly burned or just newly discovered as firefighters work on the blaze that started Sunday.
The fire's size has not significantly changed, remaining at about 109 square miles (282 square kilometers) with 10 percent containment.
___
2 p.m.
Thousands of firefighters battling a massive blaze encroaching on a small Gold Rush era town frequented by tourists on their way to Yosemite National Park have slowed its progress.
But the five-day blaze in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada is still threatening hundreds of homes, hotels and century-old saloons.
Fire officials say the fire is threatening about 1,500 homes and other buildings, after already destroying 45 structures in the outskirts of Mariposa.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday it's not clear what type of buildings burned in the wildfire that's scorched 109 square miles (282 square kilometers) since Sunday.
Ash rained down and heavy smoke darkened the sky Thursday over the town of 2,000 people under a mandatory evacuation order.
___
7:15 a.m.
Authorities say a stubborn wildfire burning in foothills west of Yosemite National Park has now destroyed 45 structures while forcing thousands of people from their homes.
It's not clear what type of buildings burned.
The fire grew overnight and has scorched 109 square miles (282 square kilometers).
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said more than 3,000 firefighters are battling the 5-day-old blaze that was threatening about 1,500 homes and other buildings.
The flames are near Highway 49, a historical route in the western Sierra Nevada dotted with towns that sprouted when gold miners were drawn to California in the 1800s.
The fire is 10 percent contained.
____
12:50 a.m.
A blaze burning in foothills west of Yosemite National Park destroyed dozens of structures and forced thousands to flee Gold Rush-era towns but fire crews have been able to stop it from reaching a threatened community on the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.
The fire was threatening about 1,500 homes and other buildings, after already destroying 29 structures. It's not clear what type of buildings burned.
More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the 4-day-old blaze that has scorched 75 square miles (194 square kilometers), the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
The fire has forced almost 5,000 people from homes in and around a half-dozen small communities, officials said.
