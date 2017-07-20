Former President of the Spanish Football Federation Angel Maria Villar, right, is lead by Spanish Civil Guard policeman to enter the Federation headquarters during an anti-corruption operation in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Villar, FIFA's senior vice president and a long-time player in world soccer, was arrested Tuesday along with his son and two more federation executives in an anti-corruption investigation.
Former President of the Spanish Football Federation Angel Maria Villar, right, is lead by Spanish Civil Guard policeman to enter the Federation headquarters during an anti-corruption operation in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Villar, FIFA's senior vice president and a long-time player in world soccer, was arrested Tuesday along with his son and two more federation executives in an anti-corruption investigation. Francisco Seco AP Photo
July 20, 2017 2:02 PM

Judge denies bail for Spanish federation president and son

By ARITZ PARRA and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
MADRID

A judge has denied bail for the Spanish football federation president, his son and a federation vice president arrested in an anti-corruption probe.

A spokesperson for the National Court tells The Associated Press that judge Santiago Pedraz made the decision on Thursday to keep federation president Angel Maria Villar, son Gorka Villar, and federation vice president Juan Padron behind bars while the investigation continues.

Judge Pedraz set bail at €100,000 ($116,000) for a fourth suspect, Ramon Hernandez, the secretary of the regional Tenerife football federation.

The spokesman spoke on condition of anonymity in line with court policy.

Judge Pedraz took testimony on Thursday from the four men were arrested in police raids on Tuesday. A state prosecutor accused them of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.

