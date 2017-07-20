Judge denies bail for Spanish federation president and son

A judge has denied bail for the Spanish football federation president, his son and a federation vice president arrested in an anti-corruption probe.
A spokesperson for the National Court tells The Associated Press that judge Santiago Pedraz made the decision on Thursday to keep federation president Angel Maria Villar, son Gorka Villar, and federation vice president Juan Padron behind bars while the investigation continues.
Judge Pedraz set bail at €100,000 ($116,000) for a fourth suspect, Ramon Hernandez, the secretary of the regional Tenerife football federation.
The spokesman spoke on condition of anonymity in line with court policy.
Judge Pedraz took testimony on Thursday from the four men were arrested in police raids on Tuesday. A state prosecutor accused them of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.
