Warnings as deadly Central African Republic violence returns

In this photo taken on Tuesday July 18, 2017, U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien answers reporters' questions during an organized trip to Bangassou, Central African Republic. O'Brien insisted that the U.N. is there to help, and he warned of the growing violence. More than 300 people have been killed and 150,000 displaced since mid-May as violence that began in 2013 moves into the impoverished country's central and southeastern regions. Hyppolite Marboua AP Photo