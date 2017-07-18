In this May 2016 image provided by the City of Minneapolis, police officer Mohamed Noor poses for a photo at a community event welcoming him to the Minneapolis police force. Noor, a Somali-American, has been identified by his attorney as the officer who fatally shot Justine Damond, of Australia, late Saturday, July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault.
In this May 2016 image provided by the City of Minneapolis, police officer Mohamed Noor poses for a photo at a community event welcoming him to the Minneapolis police force. Noor, a Somali-American, has been identified by his attorney as the officer who fatally shot Justine Damond, of Australia, late Saturday, July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault. City of Minneapolis via AP)
July 18, 2017 8:21 PM

Officer who shot Australian woman felt called to police work

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in an alley is a Somali-American who felt called to work in law enforcement after getting a college degree in business.

Thirty-two-year-old Mohamed Noor joined the police force two years ago. He is among more Somalis hired in recent years as the department tries to diversify. To those in Minnesota's Somali community, he was seen as role model, and his hiring was celebrated.

Noor is now on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate the shooting of 40-year-old Justine Damond. Her fiancé said she called 911 late Saturday about what she believed was an active sexual assault.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday said Noor's partner reported hearing a loud sound near their squad car shortly before the shooting.

