Police: Officer fatally shot woman after she shot husband

A police officer fatally shot a woman after she shot and wounded her husband at the scene of a car crash, authorities in Virginia said Tuesday.
Virginia State Police said that 25-year-old India N. Nelson had been in a domestic dispute with her husband Monday in Norfolk. About 7 p.m. that evening, she and her husband were driving separate cars when they crashed into each other near a gate at Norfolk Naval Station, where both were active duty sailors.
After Norfolk police responded and began to investigate, Nelson shot and wounded her husband, state police said. Authorities said a Norfolk police officer then "engaged the woman and returned fire."
Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, who was treated at a hospital and released, has not been identified.
Navy spokesman Matthew Allen said Tuesday that the husband is assigned to a unit on Naval Station Norfolk. He said Nelson was a nuclear technician assigned to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier.
The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation by Virginia State Police. Norfolk police continue to investigate Nelson's alleged shooting of her husband.
Officials haven't released the names of the officers involved. Norfolk police spokeswoman Jo Ann Hughes said the department doesn't release the races of officers or victims.
Hughes added that Norfolk patrol officers typically wear body cameras, although it's unknown if they captured this incident. She said such footage would be turned over to state police for their investigation.
Kelly Wirfel, a Navy spokeswoman, said gate cameras at one of the main gates into the naval base did not capture the shooting.
