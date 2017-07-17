Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, holds the draft of the Bangsamoro Basic Law
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, holds the draft of the Bangsamoro Basic Law BBL) together with, from left, Secretary Jesus Dureza, government Peace Panel chief negotiator, Al-Hajj Murad, chair of Moro Islamic Liberation Front
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, holds the draft of the Bangsamoro Basic Law BBL) together with, from left, Secretary Jesus Dureza, government Peace Panel chief negotiator, Al-Hajj Murad, chair of Moro Islamic Liberation Front

Nation & World

July 17, 2017 8:16 AM

Philippine rebels: Peace pact 'best antidote' for extremism

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

A leader of the Philippines' largest Muslim rebel group says a peace accord it's trying to implement with the government is "the best antidote" for violent extremism exemplified by a bloody siege of southern Marawi city by Islamic State group-aligned militants.

Government and rebel representatives submitted draft legislation to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday aimed at establishing a more powerful and better-funded Muslim autonomous region in the country's south under a 2014 peace deal signed by the two sides.

Moro Islamic Liberation Front Vice Chairman Ghazali Jaafar said the proposed law "is the best antidote to violent extremism that has wrought havoc" in many Muslim areas.

Officials say more than 550 people, including 411 militants, have been killed in nearly two months of fighting in Marawi.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew 0:42

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video