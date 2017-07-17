Nation & World

July 17, 2017 8:22 AM

Philadelphia police: Teen flash mob threw bottles at cops

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia police say a flash mob of about 500 teens threw bottles at officers and jumped on cars after a rec center closed for the evening.

Authorities say the disturbance began Sunday night outside the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in the city's Germantown section. Police say the teens gathered with an unauthorized disc jockey outside the center and had to be disbursed.

No officers or youths were hurt. Police say they opted not to make any arrests so tensions wouldn't escalate.

At one point, police asked some area businesses to close after some of the youths ran into the businesses.

Most of those in the crowd appeared to be 12 to 17 years old.

