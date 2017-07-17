Nation & World

Clashes, sexual harassment reported at festival in Germany

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German authorities say that a crowd of youths threw bottles at police during a weekend festival in a town near Stuttgart. They also are reporting four cases of women being sexually harassed, and three Afghan asylum seekers are suspects in one case.

Police said Monday that many of the youths had been drinking.

The incidents in Schorndorf on Friday and Saturday evenings three cases of sexual harassment on Friday, in one of which an Iraqi is suspected, and a further case on Saturday. In the latter case, the three Afghans allegedly groped a 17-year-old girl.

Later Saturday, police say about 1,000 youths — many with immigrant roots — gathered in a town park. Some of them threw bottles at police and two police vehicles were sprayed with graffiti.

