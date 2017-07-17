Some residents couldn't hear alarms in deadly Honolulu blaze

In this photo provided by KITV, fire damage from a blaze that killed three people and left 12 injured in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu is shown on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. The building is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, Neves said. The 36-floor building near the tourist mecca of Waikiki was built in 1971, before sprinklers were mandatory in high-rises. KITV via AP Brenton Awa