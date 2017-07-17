Detained human rights activists face charges in Turkey

Turkish lawyers hold a protest outside Istanbul's court, Monday, July 17, 2017, demanding the release of Mustafa Yaman, a lawyer who according to Turkish media was detained earlier this month on suspicion of links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of masterminding last year's failed coup. Turkey has arrested more than 50,000 people in a large-scale crackdown launched after the failed coup attempt. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo