July 17, 2017 5:18 AM

US doctor to meet with specialists treating Charlie Gard

The Associated Press
LONDON

An American doctor specializing in treating rare genetic conditions is set to meet with other specialists treating Charlie Gard, assessing the critically ill 11-month-old for the first time.

Dr. Michio Hirano of Columbia University is set to meet with doctors and the child's mother, Connie Yates, during the next two days.

The parents have fought in court for permission to take the child to the United States for treatment. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital argue that a new treatment won't help and could make the child suffer.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that has left him brain-damaged and unable to breathe unaided.

Hirano's visit was organized during a court hearing last week after he testified the treatment was worth a try.

